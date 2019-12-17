Tentative deal announced in labor dispute that threatened Democratic debate

A tentative deal was announced Tuesday in a labor dispute between unionized food service workers at Los Angeles' Loyola Marymount University and their employer Sodexo that threatened to derail this week's 2020 Democratic debate.

Why it matters, via Axios' Alexi McCammond: Democrats have been zeroing in on labor unions throughout this presidential primary, recognizing their power as a voting bloc — and the Democratic National Committee had already switched the debate venue once because of another labor dispute, making it nearly impossible to find a new location.

