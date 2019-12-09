A record amount of money has been pulled out of stocks in 2019
Traders still don't trust the stock market's run and are moving money out of equities at a historic level, despite a 25% year-to-date gain for the S&P 500.
What's happening: Data from the Investment Company Institute shows money has been pulled out of equity mutual funds and ETFs in every month this year except January.
In total, more than $130 billion has been drawn from equity funds in 2019, making it already the largest year of outflows on record.
ICI's data on equity flows go back to 2010.
The company's estimates for November show market participants also pulled money out of equity funds in every week, except one.
Similarly, a report from Refinitiv Lipper cited by WSJ shows the largest outflows in its history, which dates back to 1992.
The bottom line: "Analysts say the trend highlights investors’ apprehension toward a stock market buffeted by the long-running U.S.-China trade war and lingering worries about a potential recession," according to the WSJ.