A record amount of money has been pulled out of stocks in 2019

Data: ICI; Chart: Axios Visuals

Traders still don't trust the stock market's run and are moving money out of equities at a historic level, despite a 25% year-to-date gain for the S&P 500.

What's happening: Data from the Investment Company Institute shows money has been pulled out of equity mutual funds and ETFs in every month this year except January.

  • In total, more than $130 billion has been drawn from equity funds in 2019, making it already the largest year of outflows on record.
  • ICI's data on equity flows go back to 2010.
  • The company's estimates for November show market participants also pulled money out of equity funds in every week, except one.

Similarly, a report from Refinitiv Lipper cited by WSJ shows the largest outflows in its history, which dates back to 1992.

The bottom line: "Analysts say the trend highlights investors’ apprehension toward a stock market buffeted by the long-running U.S.-China trade war and lingering worries about a potential recession," according to the WSJ.

