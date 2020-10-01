1 hour ago - Health

Amazon says over 19,800 employees contracted coronavirus

A truck outside an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., in March. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon recorded 19,816 presumed or confirmed COVID-19 cases across its roughly 1.37 million Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees in the U.S. between March 1 and Sept. 19, according to data released by the company on Thursday.

What they're saying: The company said its rate of infection among employees was lower than expected, noting "we've introduced or changed over 150 processes to ensure the health and safety of our teams," per the statement.

  • The changes include "distributing over 100 million face masks, implementing temperature checks at sites around the world, mandating enhanced cleaning procedures at all of our sites, and introducing extensive social distancing measures to reduce the risk for our employees," the company said.

Context: The data comes after labor groups, lawmakers, regulators and Amazon employees pressed the company for transparency on how many of its workers were infected.

By the numbers: Amazon noted it's conducting thousands of coronavirus tests daily and hopes to expand to 50,000 tests per day across 650 facilities by November.

  • The retailer said the rate of infection among employees was 42% lower than the “general population rate” in the U.S., adding that if the infection rates were the same, its total number of cases would have reached 33,952.

Coronavirus cases rise in 25 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

New coronavirus infections rose over the past week in half the country.

Why it matters: The U.S. remains largely unable or unwilling to control the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 34,124,948 — Total deaths: 1,016,723 — Total recoveries: 23,703,113Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 7,273,244 — Total deaths: 207,605 — Total recoveries: 2,840,747 — Total tests: 103,946,170Map.
  3. Politics: House prepares to pass revised COVID relief bill as White House talks hit roadblock — Biden to expand voter outreach with in-person canvassing amid pandemic.
  4. Health: Health officials urge flu shots, warning of "twindemic" with COVID-19 — Coronavirus infections rise in 25 states.
  5. Business: Remdesivir is good business for Gilead — Amazon says over 19,800 employees contracted coronavirus — Doomsday has arrived for tens of thousands of workers.
World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO) said Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic has cost "at least 34 million jobs" in Latin America, per AP.

The big picture: The pandemic has impacted Latin America and the Caribbean more than any other region for working hours lost, recording a 20.9% fall in the first three quarters of 2020, "compared to an average of 11.7% worldwide," AP notes.

