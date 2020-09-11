2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Court sides with Florida in ex-felon voting rights dispute

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that Florida can order ex-felons to pay court fines and fees before they can register to vote.

Why it matters: The decision comes less than eight weeks before the November elections, potentially jeopardizing voter registration for hundreds of thousands of Floridians.

  • Critics of the law argue that such a requirement would amount to a poll tax and discriminate against felons who cannot afford to pay.

What they're saying: "Court costs and fees are legitimate parts of a criminal sentence—that is, part of the debt to society that felons must pay for their crimes—there is no basis to regard them as a tax," the 200-page decision reads.

  • "To be sure, one purpose of fees and costs is to raise revenue, but that does not transform them from criminal punishment into a tax. Every financial penalty raises revenue for the government, sometimes considerable revenue."
  • "The Due Process Clause does not require States to provide individual process to help citizens learn the facts necessary to comply with laws of general application."

The big picture: The 11th Circuit agreed to hear the case on an expedited basis after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in May sided with the challengers and ruled that the expenses imposed on ex-felons were unconstitutional.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 28,287,928 — Total deaths: 911,591 — Total recoveries: 19,052,460Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 6,430,860 — Total deaths: 192,616 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: Florida bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity Study finds bad news for bar and restaurant-goers during COVID-19.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees.'
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Trump announces Bahrain joining UAE in normalizing ties with Israel

President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House on Friday announced that Bahrain is joining the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel.

Driving the news: In a phone call between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Israeli and Bahraini leaders agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

2 hours ago - Podcasts

Tech's role in fighting California wildfires

California is on fire right now, and Silicon Valley is among the affected areas. But tech hasn't done too much work to help prevent or fight these sorts of blazes, as most companies prefer to build products for consumers or businesses, not governments.

Axios Re:Cap speaks to one of the exceptions: GoTenna CEO Daniela Perdomo, whose company makes a product that helps wildfire fighters communicate via cell phones even if there isn't available cellular service. We ask what could be doing more of, and why it isn't.