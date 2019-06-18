$1 billion worth of cocaine seized at Philadelphia port

U.S. authorities have seized over $1 billion worth of cocaine — that's 16.5 tons — from a ship at a Philadelphia port Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: There have been a number of recent, sizable cocaine catches along the East Coast. According to a tweet from the U.S. Attorney's office, this was "the largest drug seizure in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania."