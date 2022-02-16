What if all the mid-tier U.S. department stores were jumbled together to become one big one? Sound crazy? Not to Joel Bines, a managing director and longtime consigliere to retailers at AlixPartners.

Why it matters: The mid-tier space, on the whole, has recovered from the pandemic, but it still faces heavy pressure from Amazon, as well as supply chain constraints and a host of other issues that are cutting into sales and growth for individual companies across the industry.

You wouldn't need to change the banners above the doors (Macy's, Dillard's) or ditch the private label brands (Alfani, St. John's Bay).

The entire operation would run on a single, integrated tech stack.

Key to the "1 big store" concept, Bines tells me, is the elimination of redundant warehouses and supply routes in exchange for a streamlined distribution system.

State of play: Broadly speaking, the mid-tier segment serves the middle class. It falls between luxury and discount and sells mass-market brands like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, etc.

This space consists of regional banners such as Boscov's, Belk and Dillard's, as well as national names like JCPenney, Macy's and Kohl's.

Yes, but: There certainly would be antitrust issues, and the likelihood of a megamerger like this is extremely small, if not legally impossible.

And yet, the concept may be the best solution for a mature retail segment where size and buying power are key to survival, Bines says.

Consolidation is important to consider when factoring in the long-term health of the sector, the brands, the employees and the shoppers.

Details: Bines reckons that all-in, the merged parent company — let's call it "Consolidated United" — would have around $60 billion in annual sales.

By comparison, Amazon's annual North American sales last year grew by 18.6% to $280 billion across all categories.

Between the lines: The cost savings generated from Consolidated United would amount to "hundreds of millions of dollars" and could be reinvested in refreshing stores, digital and customer experiences, Bines says.