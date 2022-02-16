Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
What if all the mid-tier U.S. department stores were jumbled together to become one big one? Sound crazy? Not to Joel Bines, a managing director and longtime consigliere to retailers at AlixPartners.
Why it matters: The mid-tier space, on the whole, has recovered from the pandemic, but it still faces heavy pressure from Amazon, as well as supply chain constraints and a host of other issues that are cutting into sales and growth for individual companies across the industry.
- You wouldn't need to change the banners above the doors (Macy's, Dillard's) or ditch the private label brands (Alfani, St. John's Bay).
- The entire operation would run on a single, integrated tech stack.
- Key to the "1 big store" concept, Bines tells me, is the elimination of redundant warehouses and supply routes in exchange for a streamlined distribution system.
State of play: Broadly speaking, the mid-tier segment serves the middle class. It falls between luxury and discount and sells mass-market brands like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, etc.
- This space consists of regional banners such as Boscov's, Belk and Dillard's, as well as national names like JCPenney, Macy's and Kohl's.
Yes, but: There certainly would be antitrust issues, and the likelihood of a megamerger like this is extremely small, if not legally impossible.
- And yet, the concept may be the best solution for a mature retail segment where size and buying power are key to survival, Bines says.
- Consolidation is important to consider when factoring in the long-term health of the sector, the brands, the employees and the shoppers.
Details: Bines reckons that all-in, the merged parent company — let's call it "Consolidated United" — would have around $60 billion in annual sales.
- By comparison, Amazon's annual North American sales last year grew by 18.6% to $280 billion across all categories.
Between the lines: The cost savings generated from Consolidated United would amount to "hundreds of millions of dollars" and could be reinvested in refreshing stores, digital and customer experiences, Bines says.
- Today's technology would make it possible to manage all the independent brands on one platform, something that wasn't possible 20 years ago, according to Bines.