28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

AI energy startup Worlds snags Chevron and Petronas as backers

Ben Geman

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

An AI company with energy applications is emerging from stealth mode with $10 million from backers including VC arms of Chevron and the Malaysian oil giant Petronas.

Driving the news: Worlds, a spatial AI company being spun out of the firm Hypergiant Sensory Sciences, announced the Series A funding led by Align Capital.

  • The company's technology "combines deep learning and IoT inside of a 4D environment to give organizations the ability to observe their organization’s physical space and then, analyze and learn from their physical surroundings," the announcement states.

The intrigue: It's the first disclosed investment from San Francisco-based Piva, the recently launched VC firm that's a Petronas subsidiary but is structured to operate independently from the Malaysian company.

What they're saying: Piva CEO Ricardo Angel, in a new blog post, said companies like Worlds can play a "critical part" in the energy sector's future.

  • "We’re seeing many corporations in verticals such as oil and gas, manufacturing and logistics, investing in hardware solutions often generating too much data without getting valuable insights," he writes, making the case that companies like Worlds can help make sense of it.

Go deeper: $250 million venture capital firm Piva targets the energy industry

Go deeper

Amy Harder

Exclusive: IEA to track oil companies’ efforts on clean energy

Data: International Energy Agency; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The world’s oil and gas companies will undergo annual reviews by the International Energy Agency to assess how they’re doing on climate change and clean energy issues.

Driving the news: The group released a report on Sunday showing that oil and gas producers, including those owned by governments, spend on average just 1% of their total capital expenditure outside oil and gas.

Go deeperArrowJan 20, 2020
Kim Hart

Venture capital slowly seeps outside of Silicon Valley

Adapted from Pitchbook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Venture capital investment is seeping out from Silicon Valley to the rest of the country, but the West Coast still dominates the market by a wide margin.

Why it matters: Venture capital investment can play a crucial role in building fast-growing, tech-based economies like those of the Bay Area, Seattle, Austin, New York and Boston. But VC investors don't typically stray outside those markets to look for the next big thing.

Go deeperArrowJan 15, 2020
Ursula PeranoKyle Daly

Google CEO calls for balanced regulations on artificial intelligence

Photo: Carsten Koall/Getty Images.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is calling for regulations on artificial intelligence, warning that the technology can bring both positive and negative consequences, AP reports.

Why it matters: Lawmakers are largely scrambling to play catch-up on AI regulation as the technology continues to grow. Pichai did not provide specific proposals, but did urge while speaking at the Bruegel European economic think tank Monday that "international alignment" between the United States and the European Union will help ensure AI is used primarily for good.

Go deeperArrowJan 20, 2020