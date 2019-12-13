Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Chart shows women who want a job; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fewer women who want a job, but have given up looking for work, are citing "family responsibilities" as the reason.

Why it matters: In fact, the number is at a low for this economic cycle, according to quarterly data by the BLS — though it's still more than double that of men, who are more likely to cite other reasons for dropping out of the labor force.