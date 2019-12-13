Fewer women who want a job, but have given up looking for work, are citing "family responsibilities" as the reason.
Why it matters: In fact, the number is at a low for this economic cycle, according to quarterly data by the BLS — though it's still more than double that of men, who are more likely to cite other reasons for dropping out of the labor force.
What's going on: Women in general are hopping back into the labor market at a faster rate than before. Part of the reason behind the drop in those would-be workers citing "family responsibilities" could be employers are forced to be open to more flexible work arrangements in the tight labor market.
- Yes, but: Julia Pollak, a labor economist at employment marketplace ZipRecruiter, points out that the "share of job postings on ZipRecruiter offering parental leave has risen tenfold since 2016, but from a very low base ... from 0.03% of jobs in 2016 to 0.3% of jobs now."
- That's still way below 1%, she adds.
Of note: "When a firm is offering [a parental leave] benefit, not all their employees are getting it," Liz Peters, a fellow at the Urban Institute, tells Axios.
- "There's a big socio-economic gradient. It's more likely to be offered at firms that have more high-wage or high-skill workers than those in firms that have a larger proportion of low-wage workers."
