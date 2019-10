By the numbers: The proportion of female inventors almost doubled between 1998 and 2017, from 6.8% to 12.7%, the study found.

The number of patent applications that name at least 1 woman on their team rose from 12% to 21% during the same period. Still, most female inventorship happens with a single woman on a male-dominated team.

Patent applicant teams with at least as many female inventors as males jumped from 3% to 8%.

At this rate, researchers don't anticipate hitting overall gender parity until at least 2070.

In the U.S., women make up about 10% of patent holders.

Per the study, Russia had the highest percentage — 18% — of female inventors of 10 countries analyzed, while France had 16%, Taiwan and China each had 13% and Canada came in at 10%.

Female applicants were 8.2% more likely to have patents rejected, and 2.5% less likely to appeal rejections, according to analysis by researchers at Yale University.

One level deeper: Female scientists are less than half as likely to receive a patent for their research, per a World Intellectual Property Oraganisation study, which may indicate females are less likely to consider commercializing their products and designs.