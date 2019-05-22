Developed countries, especially the U.S. and Japan, showed little to no pickup in hiring women for top positions last year. Emerging economies did much better.

By the numbers: Data from PwC shows women made up less than 5% of incoming company CEOs globally last year, off from a record high of 6% in 2017.

The utilities industry had the largest share of women CEOs (9.5%), followed by communications services (7.5%) and financial services (7.4%).

A bright spot: This year's FORTUNE 500, released last week, had 33 women CEOs — the most ever, up from 24 in 2017.

