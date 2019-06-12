WNBA's ban on charter flights continues to cause headaches

The Dallas Wings became the first travel victim of the season when their commercial flight out of Washington, D.C was canceled this weekend and threw everything out of whack.

The backdrop: Charter flights are banned in the WNBA because not every team can afford them, and that policy continues to make headlines. Last season, the Las Vegas Aces forfeited a game after a 26-hour travel day, and the Indiana Fever had a similar problem back in 2015.