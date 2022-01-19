Families evacuate as wildfire threatens communities near Bastrop, Texas

The fast-moving Rolling Pines Fire east of Austin was threatening residential communities, forcing more than 250 families to evacuate on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Officials said it was too early to draw conclusions about the cause of the wildfire, which is running roughly along the same burn scar of a record 2011 blaze. But it was likely linked to a planned, 150-acre burn in Bastrop State Park, they added.

"We do think that it is likely that embers from the prescribed fire were the cause of the fire outside the park," Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a Tuesday evening press conference.

Threat level: As of 6p.m. Tuesday, an estimated 630 acres had burned and the fire was 10% contained, local officials said.

Hundreds of firefighters, including nine members of the Austin Fire Department, were deployed to the scene as helicopters dumped water and retardant on the flames.

Electricity crews de-energized power lines for the safety of emergency crews and residents.

Rich Gray, chief regional fire coordinator of the Texas Forest Service, said no occupied structure had burned.

Worth noting: Residents expressed outrage on social media, noting that Bastrop officials spent recent days warning against outdoor burning amid dry and windy conditions.

There was no burn ban in effect in the area, according to Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape.

Pape added that fire management officials followed all protocols surrounding controlled burns.

What they're saying: "Based on everything they knew this morning, it was an appropriate day to burn," Pape said. "None of us can predict the weather more than 15 minutes ahead of time, and sometimes things just happen that we just don't anticipate.

"But I'm not going to be critical of the efforts to protect our citizens from wildfire by using prescribed burn."

Flashback: The 2011 Bastrop County Complex Fire was the most destructive wildfire in state history, killing four people, destroying nearly 1,700 homes and causing $325 million of insured property damage.