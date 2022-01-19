Sign up for our daily briefing

Families evacuate as wildfire threatens communities near Bastrop, Texas

Axios

The wildfire burning east of Bastrop, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative 

The fast-moving Rolling Pines Fire east of Austin was threatening residential communities, forcing more than 250 families to evacuate on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Officials said it was too early to draw conclusions about the cause of the wildfire, which is running roughly along the same burn scar of a record 2011 blaze. But it was likely linked to a planned, 150-acre burn in Bastrop State Park, they added.

  • "We do think that it is likely that embers from the prescribed fire were the cause of the fire outside the park," Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a Tuesday evening press conference.

Threat level: As of 6p.m. Tuesday, an estimated 630 acres had burned and the fire was 10% contained, local officials said.

  • Hundreds of firefighters, including nine members of the Austin Fire Department, were deployed to the scene as helicopters dumped water and retardant on the flames.
  • Electricity crews de-energized power lines for the safety of emergency crews and residents.
  • Rich Gray, chief regional fire coordinator of the Texas Forest Service, said no occupied structure had burned.

Worth noting: Residents expressed outrage on social media, noting that Bastrop officials spent recent days warning against outdoor burning amid dry and windy conditions.

  • There was no burn ban in effect in the area, according to Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape.
  • Pape added that fire management officials followed all protocols surrounding controlled burns.

What they're saying: "Based on everything they knew this morning, it was an appropriate day to burn," Pape said. "None of us can predict the weather more than 15 minutes ahead of time, and sometimes things just happen that we just don't anticipate.

  • "But I'm not going to be critical of the efforts to protect our citizens from wildfire by using prescribed burn."

Flashback: The 2011 Bastrop County Complex Fire was the most destructive wildfire in state history, killing four people, destroying nearly 1,700 homes and causing $325 million of insured property damage.

  • Likely ignited by a spark from a downed electric line, the inferno roasted parts of Bastrop State Park and wiped out pine trees, leaving behind a charred, apocalyptic landscape.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG alleges "significant evidence" of Trump Organization fraud

Combination images of former President Trump and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York's attorney general filed a motion Tuesday seeking to compel former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to appear for sworn testimony in her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings.

Why it matters: Attorney General Letitia James revealed new details in the court filing and a statement on her office's investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices, including a preliminary finding alleging the company used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
2 hours ago - Technology

Ex-N.Y. Post digital chief files lawsuit alleging sexual harassment

Richard B. Levine) (Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images

Former New York Post editor Michelle Gotthelf is suing her former employer, its parent company News Corp. and two editors, alleging she was reprimanded after complaining to senior executives that she was sexually harassed by retired N.Y. Post editor-in-chief Col Allan. The N.Y. Post issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

Why it matters: "I felt that I owed it to myself and I owed it to the news organization and the people who answered to me," Gotthelf, who was a long time editor at the N.Y. Post, told Axios in an interview.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ivana Saric
Airlines warn of flight cancellations amid 5G rollout concerns

Emirates SkyCargo airline Boeing 777F aircraft. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Emirates and Delta airlines announced Tuesday that the planned rollout of 5G services at certain American airports could affect flights.

Driving the news: AT&T and Verizon announced earlier Tuesday that they would delay this week's scheduled rollout of 5G signals near a limited number of airports due to continued concerns from the aviation industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)