WHO warns of pandemic's "large increases" in health care waste

Jacob Knutson

A medical waste bin filled with used syringes at a coronavirus vaccination site in San Antonio in March 2021. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The World Health Organization warned in a report Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has led to "large increases" in health care waste in the form of personal protection and other equipment, including masks, gloves and vaccination syringes.

Why it matters: The WHO said the glut of waste is further burdening disposal systems that were already strained before the pandemic, contributing to pollution and increasing the likelihood of injury to health care workers through needles, burns and pathogenic microorganisms.

By the numbers: Based on the latest available data from 2019, the WHO said that one in three health care facilities around the world did not safely manage health care waste.

  • It said that 87,000 metric tons of personal protection equipment, equivalent to 261,747 airplanes, had been shipped around the world in response to the pandemic as of November 2021.
  • Only 5 million biohazard bags, capable of handling 61,000 metric tons of waste, have been requested, meaning a potential 26,000 metric tons of waste that cannot be safely stored, according to the WHO.
  • It added that global vaccination efforts with doses already shipped around the world are estimated to generate 143 metric tons of additional waste, comprising of 87 metric tons of glass vials and 48 metric tons of syringes.

What they're saying: "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to large increases in health care waste, straining under-resourced health care facilities and exacerbating environmental impacts from solid waste," the WHO said.

  • "Furthermore, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, plastic production has more than doubled, raising concerns about both the short-term impacts on fresh water, oceans and air quality (from burning), and the longer-term impacts of persistent nano-plastic particles," it added.

The big picture: A recent study published in the scientific journal PNAS in November estimated that over 25,000 tons (about 22,680 metric tons) of pandemic-related plastic waste pollute the oceans, contributing to threats to marine life and ecosystems.

Go deeper: The global problem of food waste keeps piling up

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

New metric shows how severe global warming is getting

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

By taking into account how increasing surface temperatures will alter both humidity and a measure of the energy contained in the atmosphere, a new study finds the world is at a growing risk of extreme weather events.

Driving the news: The study, published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focuses on an integrated temperature and humidity metric.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianKendall Baker
Updated 3 hours ago - World

The IOC stays silent on human rights in China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The International Olympic Committee is publicly backing China, where the Winter Games are being held this year and where there is an ongoing genocide.

The big picture: The IOC has long stated it is committed to human rights, but it is declining to take a stand ahead of the Beijing Olympics — and insisting its only mission is to run the Games successfully.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: BuzzFeed limits hiring after rough public debut

Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

BuzzFeed is limiting hiring to only critical positions, and will not be adding any new jobs unless there's a business-case justification, CEO Jonah Peretti told staff last week. The hiring slowdown is meant to preserve cash, per a source familiar with the effort.

Why it matters: BuzzFeed is under pressure to preserve cash after a high level of redemptions from SPAC investors ahead of its IPO merger in December.

