White supremacists and far-right extremists are taking back their historic stronghold in the Pacific Northwest, the AP reports — and some local Republicans are endorsing the reinvigorated far-right sentiments.

The latest: The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in Idaho passed a resolution last month urging the federal government to allow Martin Sellner, a leading white nationalist figure, into the U.S. — at the behest of Brittany Pettibone, a far-right conspiracy theorist.