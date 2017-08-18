 White House review nears end: Officials expect Bannon firing - Axios
White House review nears end: Officials expect Bannon firing

Carolyn Kaster / AP

A decision is imminent from White House chief of staff John Kelly on whether Steve Bannon will keep his job, according to administration officials with knowledge of the situation:

  • Bannon, who has run afoul of Trump in the past, is now suspected by the president of leaking about his West Wing colleagues. And Trump resents the publicity Bannon has been getting as mastermind of the campaign.
  • Many West Wing officials are now asking "when," not "if," Bannon goes.
  • Chief of Staff General John Kelly has been reviewing Bannon's position.
  • A recent deluge of media coverage of Bannon — including Bannon's explosive conversation with the American Prospect — have not escaped either the president's or Kelly's attention.

One White House source twists the knife: "His departure may seem turbulent in the media, but inside it will be very smooth. He has no projects or responsibilities to hand off."

Why Bannon might still survive:

  • Trump often sends mixed signals about his personnel plans, and makes decisions — both to keep and dismiss people — on whim.
  • Bannon, with his close connection to the president's base, is the one West Wing official who could do authentic damage to Trump on the outside.
  • We're told that Bannon's friendship with the billionaire Mercer family, who has been an important Trump ally, is a factor in the president's decision and could be part of the strategist's survival package.

Bannon is unfazed, according to friends and confidants:

  • That's readily apparent from his media appearances. He seems unburdened, giving on the record interviews to publications including the New York Times, where he's unapologetically defending Trump's controversial comments in the fallout from the racist carnage in Charlottesville.
  • One senior White House said it seemed like Bannon was setting himself up to be a martyr — the nationalist hero fired by the "globalists."
  • He'd return to the outside world, a leader in the populist nationalist movement worldwide, with a partner in hedge fund billionaire Bob Mercer, who has deep pockets and would make Bannon even more of a force to be reckoned with on the outside. Plus he has the killing machine of Breitbart to return to.

Bannon has felt freed this past week and has told friends that he is ready to go "medieval" on enemies of Trump and his populist agenda both in and out of the White House.

  • A source close to Bannon: "This week is a good window into what Bannon outside the [White House] would look like: A strong defense of POTUS and 'fire and fury' for enemies of The Trump agenda."
  • "Get ready for Bannon the barbarian."
New GOP fear: Trump slump legislatively, in stock markets

White House staffers sound dejected and deflated. They're not surprised; they're not mad. They just realize that President Trump, self-indulgent and self-destructive, has wound up in a cul-de-sac of his own making.

Their new fear: An erratic Trump — with few friends, and fires all around — will get nothing of consequence done legislatively and roil markets, thus undoing the one consistently good indicator of '17.

  • After folding its other two business groups, the White House on Day 210 threw in the towel on forming a President's Advisory Council on Infrastructure — giving up a key tool for building outside support for the legislative priority with the most prayer of drawing some Democratic support.
  • In the last week, Trump has attacked more Republican senators than Democrats — including the party leader.
  • Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who was a possibility to be Trump's vice president, called for a "radical" White House shakeup, the latest sign of Republicans willing to go to war with their president.
  • Then Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican in the Senate, told Vice News that Trump's "moral authority is compromised": "I'm not going to defend the indefensible."

That's one day. When he's on vacation:

  • CNN's Steve Collinson: "Trump drives his few political friends away."
  • L.A. Times lead story: "Trump puts shrinking base before healing."
  • N.Y. Times, top of col. 1, "Volume Rising In Nativist Talk From President."

On the stock market's worst day since May (Dow off 274 points, or 1.2%), CNBC and Bloomberg TV speculated all day about whether economic adviser Gary Cohn might resign because of Trump's Charlottesville remarks:

  • Swan moved markets when he reported authoritatively that Cohn was staying.
  • The Cohn obsession is a proxy for doubts about Trump. One guru called Cohn "the security blanket for Wall Street … the alpha adult in the room": "There's this fear that if he leaves, there'll be a domino effect."
Sound smart: The markets are so fragile that the mere rumor of a senior staffer leaving rattles confidence and prices.
The walls are closing in on tech giants

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Tech behemoths Google, Facebook and Amazon are feeling the heat from the far-left and the far-right, and even the center is starting to fold.

Why it matters: Criticism over the companies' size, culture and overall influence in society is getting louder as they infiltrate every part of our lives. Though it's mostly rhetoric rather than action at the moment, that could change quickly in the current political environment.

Here's a breakdown of the three biggest fights they're facing.

Battle over content: Both sides are increasingly wary of the outsized role that Facebook and Google play as moderators of public discourse, as was seen following the violence in Charlottesville. In the White House, Steve Bannon has reportedly argued that Facebook and Google should be regulated like public utilities.

  • Right-wingers worry the progressive-leaning companies aren't going to give their views a fair shake. Recently they opposed Google's firing of an engineer whose internal memo questioned women's aptitude for engineering jobs. They've also criticized YouTube policies meant to combat offensive speech. They see a company with the ability — and, in their eyes, motive — to sideline their views.
  • A policy memo quietly circulated earlier this year by activist Phil Kerpen recommended rules to keep online platforms politically neutral, potentially subjecting platforms that violated that neutrality to government enforcement actions. In an email obtained by Axios, Kerpen said the general strategy would "get us on offense and scare the hell out of Google, Facebook, Twitter." (Kerpen told Axios that the "unpublished draft memo represents preliminary thoughts on complex issues.")
  • Sen. Ted Cruz told Axios that he's worried about "large tech companies putting their thumb on the scales and skewing political and public discourse." He asked during a June hearing whether "these global technology companies have a good record protecting free speech, and what can be done to protect the first amendment rights of American citizens."
  • On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that since Google "has the power to censor the internet, Google should be regulated like the public utility it is to make sure it doesn't further distort the free flow of information."
  • The left's fixation on whether fake news impacted the election has ensnared Facebook and other platforms in investigations into Russia's influence during the campaign. Top Senate Intelligence Committee Democrat Sen. Mark Warner has spoken about fake news with Facebook staffers multiple times this year in both Silicon Valley and Washington, a source said.
  • There's also frustration that Facebook didn't remove the event page for the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville until right before it happened.

Battle over liability: Big tech firms are in a panic about a bi-partisan bill that would let sex trafficking victims sue web platforms that hosted content implicated in the crime.

  • For decades online platforms have been heavily shielded from liability for what users post. That's central to the business models of Google, Facebook, Airbnb and other internet companies and they fear this bill opens the door to new liability risks for other types of user-generated content.
  • There's been a flood of opposition to the bill from trade groups representing tech giants and outside groups that have received funding from the companies. Backers of the bill say the companies had the opportunity to step up. "We offered them a chance to provide constructive feedback and they chose not to, and instead decided to oppose a strongly bipartisan bill to help stop online sex trafficking," said Kevin Smith, a spokesman for bill sponsor Sen. Rob Portman.

Battle over size: Legal experts are crafting the antitrust case against tech giants.

  • The left-leaning team at the New America Foundation's Open Markets program has been pushing this issue hard for years, but has recently started to get traction. A law review note produced by a fellow for the program has brought new attention to Amazon's effect on competition. Amazon cares enough about the concerns to have met with members of the New America team in June.
  • "They deserve to be highly profitable and successful," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of major tech companies in a speech last year. "But the opportunity to compete must remain open for new entrants and smaller competitors that want their chance to change the world again."
The other side: Big tech companies generally argue they compete aggressively with each other as well as upstarts, that they have no interest in injecting bias into how they moderate user content, and that their liability protections have enabled the the internet sector to thrive.

Across the pond: European regulators have taken action on their concerns about the companies' growing clout. Google faces a massive fine over allegedly anticompetitive behavior (and two other investigations) and Facebook has been docked for allegedly misleading regulators when it bought WhatsApp.

The political establishment is starting to buy in to these concerns, too: Democrats are urging tougher antitrust enforcement as part of their "Better Deal" platform. Republican leadership staffers told Google, Facebook and Amazon that aggressive pro-net neutrality advocacy would put their policy objectives at risk; sources say they invoked privacy as one issue where the companies could be vulnerable.

As history shows, it takes time for talk to turn to action: AT&T's antitrust disputes with its skeptics festered over a decade, and Microsoft's opponents agitated for years before the government took them seriously. And fringe arguments have a way of becoming mainstream: Critics of Ma Bell and Microsoft looked like outliers before picking up steam.
Study finds probiotics can boost health for babies in developing world

Allison Joyce / AP

A new study found targeted probiotics — strains of beneficial bacteria — can reduce sepsis and other potentially life-threatening conditions in newborns, per The Atlantic.

  • The study: In the largest trial of its kind, 4,557 Indian newborns were treated for just one week with a specially-developed "synbiotic," a probiotic strain boosted with a sugar, designed to take root in the infant gut.
  • By the numbers: The researchers calculated that their probiotic strain should reduce the risk of sepsis, which kills hundreds of thousands of newborns each year, by 25-50%. The study also saw significant and "completely unexpected" reductions in bacterial infections and pneumonia in treated newborns.
  • Why it matters: The treatment is a cheap, easily replicated way to ensure the health of newborns and reduce the usage of antibiotics in the developing world. Indeed, the trial was so successful that it was stopped early because it was considered unethical to prevent children from receiving the treatment.
Electricity giant Calpine to be acquired

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Energy Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Houston-based power generation giant Calpine for $5.6 billion, or $17 billion including debt. The deal comes with a 45-day "go-shop" provision and works out to $15.25 per share, which represents a 51% premium to price before first media reports of a possible transaction. Also participating on the buy-side are Access Industries and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Why it matters: Calpine claims to be the country's largest producers of electricity from natural gas and geothermal energy, and one of its largest electricity retailers. But it's also gotten hammered by low natural gas prices and competition from renewables, which helped cause a $29 million net loss in Q2 2016 to balloon to a $219 million net loss in Q2 2017.

Data point: Global energy and power M&A is up 28% over year-to-date figures for 2016, per Thomson Reuters.

Bottom line: Deals are not yet done in this sector, nor even deals involving Energy Capital Partners. The New Jersey-based private equity firm is the largest outside holder in Calpine rival Dynegy, which reportedly received a takeover offer from Vistra.

Mitt to Trump: admit you were wrong and apologize

Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Mitt Romney urged in a Facebook post Friday that Trump should take "remedial action in the extreme" and "[s]tate forcefully and unequivocally that racists are 100% to blame for the murder and violence in Charlottesville."

Key excerpts:

  • "Whether he intended to or not, what he communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep, and the vast heart of America to mourn."
  • "He should address the American people, acknowledge that he was wrong, apologize."
  • "This is a defining moment for President Trump. But much more than that, it is a moment that will define America in the hearts of our children. They are watching, our soldiers are watching, the world is watching. Mr. President, act now for the good of the country."
Romney's full post:

Trump attacks "obstructionist" Democrats after Barcelona

A day after a terrorist attack in Barcelona left 14 dead and more than 100 people injured, President Trump slammed "Obstructionist" Democrats and the courts on Twitter for making it "very difficult" for his administration to be tougher on border security:


ACLU will stop defending armed hate group protesters

Steve Helber / AP

The American Civil Liberties Union will no longer defend protestors who plan to march with firearms, per WSJ, after this weekend's violent clashes in Charlottesville, which ended with Heather Heyer's death.

"The events of Charlottesville require any judge, any police chief and any legal group to look at the facts of any white-supremacy protests with a much finer comb," Anthony Berman, the ACLU's executive director, told the WSJ. He said the organization will also begin screening protesters for violent intentions.

Flashback: The ACLU of Virginia represented the hate groups who participated in the "Unite the Right" rally and won them the right to protest the removal of Confederate General Robert E. Lee's statue. When the weekend turned violent, the organization fielded harsh criticism on social media. Yesterday, they tweeted a statement saying "The First Amendment absolutely does not protect white supremacists seeking to incite or engage in violence."

Move over, Amazon, for Alibaba

Chairman Jack Ma (Kin Cheung / AP Photo)

Shares of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce and mobile pay company, are up 85% this year, catapulting it alongside the big U.S.-based tech icons as a global juggernaut.

  • Led by its charismatic founder, Jack Ma, Alibaba is now worth $392 billion, moving up on Amazon, whose market value is about $475 billion and share price is up about 27% this year. Alibaba shares rose 2.7% on Thursday alone.
  • It's not quite Amazon: Alibaba commands an estimated three-quarters of on-line sales in China, but its $7.4 billion in second-quarter revenue was dwarfed by Amazon, which reported $38 billion, five times as much.
  • But why it still matters: Alibaba's quarterly revenue, reported Thursday, was up 56%, and profit increased by 94% — to $2.17 billion — from a year ago. Alibaba has more than 500 million monthly active users for its online shopping apps, per the NYT, 42% more than the entire U.S. population. Similar to Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Ma is enormously ambitious, pushing into competition, for instance, with Amazon, Microsoft and Google for business in cloud services.
Axios Review: Andy Rubin's phone is gorgeous, if not essential

Essentual

The Essential Phone, the first product from Andy Rubin's new startup, is a beautiful piece of hardware, but at its core is essentially yet another high-end Android phone. Nearly everything that makes it special is on the outside: its titanium and ceramic casing, the wraparound-the-selfie-cam screen and its iconic, if a bit thick, shape. It's also got a unique magnetic accessory connection, but for now the add-on options are limited.

Who it's good for: The Essential Phone is great if you are looking for a phone that looks a little different, is a bit of a conversation piece, or want to support the company's aim of building a new kind of hardware company.

Who it's not: Those looking for the thinnest phone will need to look elsewhere, as might the risk averse, since buying the Essential phone means betting on a startup (albeit a well-heeled one with a highly-regarded founder).

The practicalities: The phone is available unlocked for all four major carriers from Essential's Web site and Best Buy for $699. If you want to buy it at a carrier store, your only option is Sprint, though the No. 4 carrier is offering it on lease at a significant discount.

One important caveat: I haven't yet gotten to test the 360-degree camera attachment, one of the things designed to make the phone stand out from other phones on the market. I have played around with the latest Moto Z and a similar attachment. Making 360-degree capture mainstream is a lofty goal and the arrival of more such cameras will eventually make such images and videos far more useful. But for today it's probably not a game changer.

The company hopes to have additional add-ons at the rate of about one per quarter, but even larger companies have struggled with this approach.

Essential faces uphill battle in crowded phone market

Essential

In building Essential Products, Android co-founder Andy Rubin insists he isn't trying to build a phone company, but rather a new consumer electronics brand.

Starting with a smartphone, Rubin says, lets Essential kickstart the business by starting with a well understood and huge category.

But, in starting there, Essential is diving into a brutally competitive and demanding market, meaning that a lot of energy is going to be going in that direction.

  • As mentioned in our Axios Review, the Essential Phone is a beautiful (if slightly bulky) device. But at its heart it is yet another high-end Android phone in a world with plenty of options.
  • The company has a second product, a home hub. Essential still hopes to have it out this year, but isn't committing to a time frame.
  • Speaking to reporters this week, Rubin and president Niccolo De Masi stressed the benefits of being small, noting that the company is able to use materials that might not be possible if the company were making millions and millions of phones.
  • But having just 100 employees is also a huge challenge when trying to handle things like manufacturing, customer support and all of the other things that come with selling hardware.
  • Essential has already seen it: the phone has taken longer to bring to market than Rubin had hoped, and is initially shipping only in black and is not yet plentiful enough for Sprint to do a full retail launch.

Déjà vu?: It's something Rubin should remember from his first phone startup - Danger. Its Sidekick was way ahead of its time, but the company had a tough time iterating as much of its time and energy was taken servicing the existing product. That said, Rubin has a decade and a half more experience and tons more funding this time around, having recently closed a $300 million round.

Heather Heyer's mother: "I will not" talk to Trump

Susan Bro — the mother of 32-year-old Heather Heyer who was killed Saturday when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville — told Good Morning America Friday that she has changed her opinion of President Trump. "You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying I'm sorry," she said.

Following Trump's Monday statement, where he specifically singled out racist hate groups for being "evil," Bro initially thanked Trump for his "words of comfort." However, once Bro heard Trump's Tuesday statement, where he blamed "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Bro said "I have not, and I will not" talk to the president, adding that she doesn't plan to return his phone calls.

Featured

Barcelona suspect is 18

Terrorists have turned to vans and trucks to murder more than a hundred people across Western Europe in a matter of months, per Daily Mail.

Why it matters: "It is 'nigh on impossible' for security services to monitor and stop potential terrorists planning such murders and the only way to prevent them is by using barriers to protect pedestrians, according to one expert."

Barcelona latest — BBC: "Spanish police say they have shot dead five suspected terrorists in the town of Cambrils in a second vehicle attack, hours after another in Barcelona killed 14 people and injured dozens. Police said the men were linked to the Barcelona attack, which [ISIS] said it had carried out."

"Police are still hunting the man who drove his van into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Thursday. Spanish media have named Moussa Oubakir, 18, as the suspect."

