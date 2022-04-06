Where Russia sends its coal

The new European Union vow to ban Russian coal would block a major export market.

Why it matters: EU officials say the plan announced Tuesday, part of wider new sanctions, thwarts $4.4 billion worth of Russian revenues.

Yes, but: European leaders have not yet directly targeted natural gas and oil exports that are far more lucrative for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the bloc plans to wean itself from heavy reliance in the coming years.

The big picture: Russia supplies around 45% of Europe's coal. Other key suppliers include the U.S. and Australia.