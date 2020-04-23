Where coronavirus is fueling more and less energy use
Storage units are in and car dealerships are out in our coronavirus-fueled shutdowns.
Driving the news: Those inferences are from new power data tracked by analytics company Innowatts. Since electricity consumption directly correlates to human activity, it offers a window into how businesses are faring as much of the country is locked down.
How it works: The chart shows the percentage change between the first full work week of March to the last full work week of March.
- The data looks at electricity consumption of various different establishments on four different power grids covering the Midwest, lower Northwest and mid-Atlantic, Texas and California.
- (For the energy wonks among us, we're referring to MISO, PJM, ERCOT and CAISO.)
The intrigue: Many of the changes in electricity consumption are as you would expect — we're drinking more alcohol and hospitals are busy — but a few offer surprising upshots:
- People really aren't in the mood to buy new cars, even with gasoline prices dirt cheap.
- Storage unit use is apparently surging. One likely reason is college students leaving en masse around the country, according to an article in the Florida A&M University newspaper.
- Hotel power use didn't drop as much as one might expect, though that's likely because they're being repurposed for first responders to stay in, according to Innowatts.
One level deeper: Innowatts also shared more granular data for a few of the establishment types, allowing us to compare different parts of the country. The most interesting inference there was with religious activities.
- Midwesterners are going to church more than their Eastern Seaboard counterparts.
- In the Midwest, electricity consumption at religious organizations in the last week of March was 75% compared to the earlier week. In the Northeast, that figure was just 37%.
