35 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Where coronavirus is fueling more and less energy use

Amy Harder
Data: Innowatts; Note: Data includes four power grids covering Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, Texas, Midwest and California; Chart: Axios Visuals

Storage units are in and car dealerships are out in our coronavirus-fueled shutdowns.

Driving the news: Those inferences are from new power data tracked by analytics company Innowatts. Since electricity consumption directly correlates to human activity, it offers a window into how businesses are faring as much of the country is locked down.

How it works: The chart shows the percentage change between the first full work week of March to the last full work week of March.

  • The data looks at electricity consumption of various different establishments on four different power grids covering the Midwest, lower Northwest and mid-Atlantic, Texas and California.
  • (For the energy wonks among us, we're referring to MISO, PJM, ERCOT and CAISO.)

The intrigue: Many of the changes in electricity consumption are as you would expect — we're drinking more alcohol and hospitals are busy — but a few offer surprising upshots:

  • People really aren't in the mood to buy new cars, even with gasoline prices dirt cheap.
  • Storage unit use is apparently surging. One likely reason is college students leaving en masse around the country, according to an article in the Florida A&M University newspaper.
  • Hotel power use didn't drop as much as one might expect, though that's likely because they're being repurposed for first responders to stay in, according to Innowatts.

One level deeper: Innowatts also shared more granular data for a few of the establishment types, allowing us to compare different parts of the country. The most interesting inference there was with religious activities.

  • Midwesterners are going to church more than their Eastern Seaboard counterparts.
  • In the Midwest, electricity consumption at religious organizations in the last week of March was 75% compared to the earlier week. In the Northeast, that figure was just 37%.

Go deeper: 10 ways coronavirus is changing energy and climate change

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Microsoft announces big open data push

Aiming to close what it calls a "data divide," Microsoft on Tuesday announced a plan to make more data widely available so the benefits of artificial intelligence aren't confined to a few large companies.

Why it matters: Machine learning has the potential to make governments and countries far more efficient but often requires an enormous amount of data, in addition to the necessary computing power.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowApr 21, 2020 - Technology
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states moved toward reopening their economies following coronavirus lockdowns, as California's governor strengthened measures Wednesday. Coronavirus cases have surged past 842,600 and the death toll now exceeds 46,700, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear at a news briefing that California's stay-at-home orders and business restrictions would reman in place, as he announced plans to add at least 80 more testing sites, mainly in underserved communities, and train up to 10,000 contact tracers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Amy HarderBen Geman

Trump says he’ll help beleaguered oil industry

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that the Energy and Treasury departments will “formulate a plan” to help the oil and gas industry, which is imploding as a result of rock-bottom prices.

Reality check: Trump’s policy levers are limited in nature and cannot change the overall downward trajectory of oil prices, which have spiraled dramatically as the coronavirus has choked off demand for oil.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)ArrowApr 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment