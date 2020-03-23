When pumping oil stops making sense

Consulting firm Wood Mackenzie has tried to put some numbers around how much global production no longer makes economic sense now.

What they found: Their analysis explores the economics of currently producing assets worldwide.

When Brent crude prices fall to $35-per-barrel, revenue from about 4 million barrels per day of output doesn't cover costs and governments' share.

When they drop to $25, it means about 10 million barrels per day, or about 10% of global production, falls below that threshold.

Prices are now in the $26 per barrel range.

Why it matters: "If prices do not rebound quickly, we’ll see a significant impact on currently producing fields and future supply," they note.

The big picture: Regardless of the exact price movements, there are lots of uncertainties ahead, which means...