WhatsApp tax sparks calls for "fall of regime" in Lebanon

A proposal to tax WhatsApp calls has pushed an already struggling Lebanon over the edge. Thousands poured into the streets calling for the "fall of the regime" on Thursday and Friday, reports Al Jazeera.

Why it matters: These are the largest protests seen in years in Lebanon, where unemployment is growing and economic growth lagging amid regional conflict and instability. In a country often divided along sectarian lines, the wide reach of these protests "has been seen as a sign of deepening anger with politicians who have jointly led Lebanon into crisis," writes Al Jazeera.