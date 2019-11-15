What we're driving: 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited

The big picture: Starting at $31,550, this is Hyundai's biggest model, and it's going up against some stalwarts in the three-row crossover segment like the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot.

Plus, it will compete against the new Kia Telluride, which shares many components, including its 291-hp, 3.8-liter V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission.

Details: The Palisade's styling, including a wide cascading grille (which isn't for everyone) and well-appointed interior with quilted leather upholstery, give it an upscale feel.

The center console is wide, with a push-button gear selector and climate and infotainment controls that took a while to find. But once accustomed to the layout, the controls were easy to use.

Driver-assistance features: Several advanced safety systems come standard, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assistance, a driver attention monitor, and a rear-occupant alert.

A unique blind view monitoring system displays a camera image of what's in the car's blind spot — a car, pedestrian or cyclist — whenever the turn signal is activated.

A safe exit system uses radar to detect a car approaching from the rear and won't let passengers open the door until the car passes.

The bottom line: Even my loaded $47,605 Palisade Limited seems like a lot of car for the money.

