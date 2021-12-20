Sign up for our daily briefing

Rain, snow to hit West Coast as drought continues

A major Pacific storm dumps snow in Yosemite Valley on Dec. 16. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Heavy rain and snow are forecasted this week to hit the West Coast, where states are enduring a heavy drought, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the state is facing "its worst drought since the late 1800s." While the precipitation will help address it, it will not be enough to entirely fix it.

  • The mountain snow, which sticks around longer, is more likely to help than the rain.

What they're saying: "The snow melts and the runoff from the snowmelt is what a lot of reservoirs feed off going into the dry season for us," Sierra Littlefield, a meteorologist at the Weather Service in Sacramento, told the Post.

  • "Most of the precipitation that is beneficial for the water sources that’s useful to us in California comes during the rainy season. Typically by April 1st we see our deepest snowpack."

State of play: The National Weather Service said starting Tuesday, Northern California will experience on and off precipitation lasting until Sunday afternoon.

  • Parts of the Sierra Nevada may get up to 5 feet of snow, with 8 feet possible in higher elevations, per AP.
  • Forecasters have a warning for travelers hitting the road: "Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water," AP notes.
Zachary Basu
30 mins ago - World

Belarus opposition leader: Fight goes on after husband's sentencing

Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, was in a meeting with Western ambassadors to the EU last week when she learned that her husband had been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his activism.

What she's saying: "It was very emotionally difficult to accept, but it didn't change anything in our movement," Tsikhanouskaya told Axios in a Zoom interview from Vilnius, Lithuania. She fled there last year after Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime began rounding up opposition leaders.

Stephen Totilo
2 hours ago - Technology

Inside Ubisoft's unprecedented "exodus" of developers

Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Screenshot: Ubisoft/Axios

Colleagues across Ubisoft have names for the procession of developers who have departed over the past 18 months: "the great exodus" and "the cut artery."

Driving the news: The wave of resignations impacting scores of industries has come for the video game sector this year, and it's been felt acutely at the massive Ubisoft.

Axios
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden admin announces tougher fuel mileage standards

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will tighten pollution standards for cars and light trucks in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles.

Why it matters: Transportation overall is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so tougher standards for passenger vehicles are a major part of efforts to curb CO2 output.

