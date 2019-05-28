The bottom 50% of Americans now have 1% of America's wealth

The distribution of household wealth has become more uneven in recent years, notes Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Slok. The wealthiest 10% of households now hold 40% of all American wealth. They held only 30% as recently as 2000.

By the numbers: In recent years, the gains of the top 1% have been outsized and come largely at the expense of those in the middle. The lowest 50% of earners have recouped at least a piece of the wealth pie.

The bottom half of U.S. households now control 1.3% of the country's wealth. From 2010–2012 their net ownership was 0.0% and only rose above 1% in 2018, according to Federal Reserve data.

