Emissions tracking startups are attracting cash

Watershed, a startup that helps companies analyze their emissions and find projects to cut them, raised $70 million in Series B funding from VC heavyweights.

Driving the news: Sequoia and Kleiner Perkins led the funding round for San Francisco-based Watershed, which claims a valuation of $1 billion. Clients include Sweetgreen, Twitter, Airbnb and DoorDash.

Why it matters: It's the latest bet on the growth of corporate demand for outside emissions analytics and management services.

Companies face investor and activist pressure to set strong climate goals and make good.

Regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere are increasingly moving to require emissions disclosures.

It all requires detailed analytics as companies track direct emissions, supply chains, and even the use of their products.

The big picture: Watershed is among many players offering emissions accounting and connecting clients to renewables and carbon removal purchases and other services.

For instance, the carbon accounting platform Persefoni raised $101 million in Series B finance in late October.

The intrigue: Watershed added new advisers who are well known in climate circles.