Ann Sarnoff becomes first female CEO of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. on Monday named BBC Studios Americas president Ann Sarnoff as the first female chair and CEO in company history, Variety reports.

Why it matters: Sarnoff will replace Kevin Tsujihara, who was ousted earlier this year in as a result of sexual misconduct allegations. In addition to overseeing production of film, TV, digital, video games and consumer products, Sarnoff will report to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey as the company looks to launch an ambitious streaming platform with former Time Warner assets acquired in a merger last year.