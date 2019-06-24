Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Ann Sarnoff becomes first female CEO of Warner Bros.

Ann Sarnoff attends the 32nd Annual WP Theater's Women of Achievement Awards Gala at The Edison Ballroom on March 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Ann Sarnoff. Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Warner Bros. on Monday named BBC Studios Americas president Ann Sarnoff as the first female chair and CEO in company history, Variety reports.

Why it matters: Sarnoff will replace Kevin Tsujihara, who was ousted earlier this year in as a result of sexual misconduct allegations. In addition to overseeing production of film, TV, digital, video games and consumer products, Sarnoff will report to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey as the company looks to launch an ambitious streaming platform with former Time Warner assets acquired in a merger last year.

