 Wall Street outpaces Silicon Valley on gender equality - Axios
Wall Street outpaces Silicon Valley on gender equality

Rebecca Zisser/ Axios

J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon today said in a CNBC interview that he believes that Wall Street is ahead of Silicon Valley in terms of gender equality. And he's right, based on an Axios analysis of corporate diversity reports for a selection of the country's largest banks and technology companies.

Headline numbers: America's top banks have higher percentages of female employees than do technology companies, by a 48.4% to 33.2% margin.

Still not much to brag about: Both industries still feature few women in leadership positions, with Wall Street eking out a meager 25.5% to 24.8% "win" over tech.

Racial diversity and methodology ... words

Other findings: In terms of racial diversity, the results are mixed. Wall Street has higher percentages of black and Latino employees, but a much smaller percentage of Asian employees. Tech has more Latino and Asian employees in leadership positions than does Wall Street, which has a slightly higher percentage of black employees in leadership.

Methodology: Axios examined the most recent company-published data from the six largest American banks by market cap (Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo) and its five largest tech companies (Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft), with Uber also added for the sake of including a top startup. For gender breakdowns, we tried to use global numbers where available. Uber was the only included company that did not break out senior leadership demographics.

Trump on the brink

Evan Vucci / AP

On Thursday — after "fire and fury" was followed by a double-down, then by signs of a pullback — a top Republican who calls pretty honest balls and strikes on this White House emailed me:

  • "The President's policy path on North Korea is clear and unambiguous: disarm or die. His rhetoric may not appeal to the haute foreign policy arbiters. But it resonates with the South, the Japanese and, most importantly, the Chinese."
  • By last night, after "locked and loaded," the same person said: "Tone seems to be moving from tough to shrill. ... He muddled his own message."
An AP analysis for Sunday papers, by Jonathan Lemire, captures the zeitgeist: "Faced with ... his gravest international crisis yet, ... Trump responded precisely as his some of supporters hoped and his critics long feared — with plain-spoken bluster, spontaneity and norm-breaking risk."

Here's the mood and the moves as we begin the weekend:

  • The five-column lead headline of today's WashPost is, "World holds its breath on N. Korea."
  • This morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping is the one pleading for cool-headedness.
  • "Recent satellite photos suggest North Korea could be preparing for fresh submarine-based ballistic missile tests," AFP reports. "Joseph Bermudez, a specialist in North Korean defense and intelligence affairs, posted photographs on the authoritative 38 North blog of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University which he said could show preparations for a test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile."
  • The WashPost's Gene Robinson noted on "Morning Joe": "You don't know if this is going to be OK. ... The potential for miscalculation is huge."

Be smart: Nothing has worked with North Korea, giving Trump cover to try a new approach. But faith is fading among top Republicans, on the Hill and elsewhere, that there's wisdom behind the words.

China to Trump, North Korea: please use "restraint"

AP / Luis Hidalgo

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked on the phone last night on the North Korea crisis:

  • The White House email release on the call: "The leaders affirmed that the recent adoption of a new United Nations Security Council resolution regarding North Korea was an important and necessary step toward achieving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump and President Xi agreed North Korea must stop its provocative and escalatory behavior. The Presidents also reiterated their mutual commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
  • How Chinese state media is reporting the call, via WaPo: "Xi said China hoped the parties concerned would exercise restraint and refrain from taking any action that will aggravate tensions on the peninsula ... Dialogue, negotiations and a political settlement are the fundamental ways of solving the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue, Xi said ... Xi 'stressed that China and the U.S. share the same interests on the denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula...'"
The Senate map is trouble for Democrats in 2018

With President Trump's base support beginning to erode and a Republican-held Congress failing to achieve any of its chief policy aims, the stage seems set for a Democratic takeover of the legislative branch in 2018. But Democrats are staring down one huge obstacle: the Senate map.

Data: Dave Leip's Election Atlas, U.S. Senate; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

The problem: 25 Senate seats currently held by Democrats or independents caucusing with them are up for election in 2018 — more than half of the Democratic caucus. Even more significantly, 10 of those seats are in states that voted for Trump in 2016. Conversely, just eight Republican seats are up for election with only one in a state that went for Hillary Clinton.

Think of it this way: 538 presented a scenario that should terrify Democrats: it took Iraq, Katrina, the start of the Great Recession and rock bottom approval ratings for George W Bush for the Dems to grab a 60-seat Senate supermajority in 2008. But 30 states went for Trump in 2016, meaning the GOP would just need to nab both senators from those states in order to attain a supermajority — not unthinkable in today's hyperpartisan, straight-ticket environment.

It's not over — yet: A RealClearPolitics analysis showed that — while 2018 is certainly bad for Democrats — next year's map isn't historically bad. Based on trends, Democrats are likely to lose a few seats, but that might put them in a better spot with a more favorable map and a presidential race in 2020. It's also worth noting that Democrats managed to pick up two seats, in Missouri and Indiana, with the same map in 2012.

Three things in Democrats' favor:

  • A sense of where things went wrong: The Trump era has led Democrats, especially those hanging on in midwestern states, to recalibrate their priorities. A Politico profile from earlier this year showed how Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is reaching out to dairy farmers by decrying almond milk and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown has made the opioid crisis a focal point of his tenure.
  • A lack (right now) of high-profile challengers: Of those 10 Democrats up for reelection in states that Trump won, only two — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey — have declared opponents who have previously held federal office.
  • Trump's continuing unpopularity: Trump's approval ratings among all voters remain at historically low levels for a modern president, and Axios reported over the weekend that Trump is also seeing his GOP base erode in key swing states.
The other countries the U.S. is sanctioning

Sam Jayne / Axios

While U.S. sanctions against Russia and North Korea have been dominating the news, there are a number of other countries currently under sanctions that aren't being talked about. Some are continuing from President Bush's administration, and many from President Obama's.

Here are the countries under sanctions that aren't dominating the headlines.

Belarus

  • Issued by Bush in 2006, aimed at members of the Government of Belarus whose actions and policies undermine Belarus' democratic processes, commit human rights violations, and engage in public corruption.

Burundi

  • Issued by Obama in 2015, targeting people who were found to be undermining the democratic process, hurting the exercise of freedom of expression, obstructing the distribution of humanitarian aid, and more. It also outlawed donations to entities who met the previous criteria.

Central African Republic

  • Issued by Obama in 2014, targeting people found to have engaged in activities such as recruiting child soldiers and obstructing humanitarian assistance.

Lebanon

  • Issued by Bush in 2007, targeting people who were undermining the government, and contributing to "the deliberate breakdown in the rule of law."

Libya

  • Issued by Obama in 2016, suspending entry and blocking property of those contributing to the declining situation in Libya. Those who were involved in "the illicit exploitation of crude oil or any other natural resources," have been involved in the targeting of civilians, or planning attacks against Libyan state facilities were included on that list.

Somalia

  • Renewed by Obama in 2012, following his original executive order in 2010. The 2012 EO addressed charcoal exports, misappropriation of Somali public assets, and "certain acts of violence committed against civilians in Somalia."

Sudan

  • Since 1997, executive orders blocking property, prohibiting transactions with the government, and blocking property of persons in connection with the Darfur conflict have been issued. President Obama issued a new executive order in January aiming to recognize the positive improvements made by the Sudanese government, and revoking previous orders by July 12. President Trump changed that date to October 12 in his own EO issued on July 11.

South Sudan

  • Issued by Obama in 2014, the South Sudan-Related Sanctions block "property of certain persons" involved in expanding the conflict in South Sudan, in the commission of human rights abuses, the recruitment of child soldiers, attacks against UN missions, and more. It also restricted immigration from people in South Sudan into the U.S..

Western Balkans region

  • President Bush issued sanctions against "the former Yugoslavia Republic of Macedonia, in southern Serbia, the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, and elsewhere in the Western Balkans region" in 2001. The sanctions were aimed at those assisting in, sponsoring, or supporting "extremist violence" or "obstructing the implementation of the Dayton Accords in Bosnia or United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244."

Yemen

  • Issued by Obama in 2012 against those threatening "Yemen's peace, security, and stability."

Zimbabwe

  • Three orders issued by Bush between 2003-2008, applying sanctions to people in Zimbabwe engaging in acts undermining democracy, committing human rights violations against political opponents, and engaging in public corruption.
Other current sanctions include: Counter Narcotics Trafficking, Counter Terrorism, Cuba, Cyber-Related, Iran, Iraq-Related, Magnitsky, Non-Proliferation, North Korea, Rough Diamond Trade, Syria, Transnational Criminal Organizations, Ukraine-/Russia-Related Sanctions, and Venezuela.
Pentagon dials back Trump's tough talk

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

President Trump declared yesterday that he wouldn't rule out a "military option" in Venezuela, following the country's violent civil unrest. "Venezuela is not very far away, and the people are suffering and they're dying," he said. "We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary."

But the Pentagon stepped in to say not so fast: "The Pentagon has not received any orders with regards to Venezuela," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told CNN. "The military conducts contingency planning for a variety of situations. If called upon, we are prepared to support ... government efforts to protect our national interests and safeguard US citizens."

Why it matters: Trump has a penchant for making tough, sometimes improvised statements that suggest forthcoming military action. The Pentagon's response is a reminder there's a team of defense officials considering the best solution forward and Trump's remarks aren't always direct orders.

Uber board "disappointed" in Benchmark dispute with Kalanick

The rest of Uber's board is not happy that Uber investor (and board seat holder) Benchmark filed a lawsuit against Travis Kalanick, the company's former CEO, alleging he deceived the board when he made a move to gain control over more seats.
The Board of Directors is disappointed that a disagreement between shareholders has resulted in litigation. The Board has urged both parties to resolve the matter cooperatively and quickly, and the Board is taking steps to facilitate that process. At a time when thousands of employees around the world are working hard to serve our drivers and riders and continue to innovate, our priority remains to select Uber's new CEO as quickly as possible. We are fortunate to have several outstanding candidates who share our belief in Uber's great future.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Garrett Camp, Ryan Graves, Arianna Huffington, Wan Ling Martello, & David Trujillo

Why it matters: Now Uber is likely looking at a civil war on its board while it's trying to hire a CEO and keep the company going

How we got here

Backstory: Last year, Kalanick convinced the rest of the board to let him appoint three more board members. After he was pressured to resign as Uber's CEO in June, he appointed himself to one but now refuses to let other members approve his next appointments as he had originally agreed. Benchmark is alleging that Kalanick hid information about inappropriate and potentially illegal activities at the company from board members, and wants him completely out. A few other investors now want Benchmark out (of course).

Trump: "hopefully it will all work out" with North Korea

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

After a meeting with his national security team Trump spoke to reporters this evening in New Jersey.

If anything happens to Guam there will be big, big trouble in North Korea.

Trump said he'll be cutting his vacation short and returning to Washington where on Monday he'll hold a press conference. Secretary of State Tillerson, who met with Trump along with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, said the U.S. still a diplomatic solution in North Korea. Trump said he prefered a "peaceful solution."

Some news on Venezuela: Trump said he wouldn't rule out the military option in response to the crisis there

On other issues:

  • McConnell's failure on healthcare: "We should have had health care approved ... what happened ... was unacceptable." Trump said McConnell should have gotten the votes by "taking away a committee chairmanship."
  • Comments about Putin expelling diplomats were "absolutely" a joke.
  • Iran not abiding the spirit of the nuclear agreement
  • Decision coming on Afghanistan soon
Trump considering Sen. Manchin for Energy

(Jacquelyn Martin/ AP)

White House and GOP officials are considering Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, for secretary of Energy, Bloomberg reports, citing four people familiar with the discussions. Manchin would replace Rick Perry, who could go to another cabinet post like Homeland Security. Bloomberg cautions that the idea "is in the early stages of consideration, and it's unclear whether it has support within the administration."

Why it matters: Manchin's replacement would be picked by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who switched to the Republican party at a recent rally with Trump. Another Republican would give the GOP some more breathing room in winning close Senate votes – the healthcare bill failed by one vote.

Fired engineer blames Google culture

AP

In a WSJ essay, fired Google engineer James Damore said self-segregation with similar-minded people has grown in recent decades as we spend more time in digital worlds "personalized to fit our views." That, he wrote, combined with Google's unique culture and the ferocious response to his memo on diversity once it went viral, led to his ouster.

Google is a particularly intense echo chamber because it is in the middle of Silicon Valley and is so life-encompassing as a place to work. With free food, internal meme boards and weekly companywide meetings, Google becomes a huge part of its employees' lives. Some even live on campus. For many, including myself, working at Google is a major part of their identity, almost like a cult with its own leaders and saints, all believed to righteously uphold the sacred motto of "Don't be evil."
How it happened: Damore said his memo got little attention when he first shared it internally and that upper management responded by "shaming and misrepresenting" the memo only after it drew widespread outrage from the larger community. He seems to acknowledge that Google execs were backed into a corner: "they couldn't really do otherwise: The mob would have set upon anyone who openly agreed with me or even tolerated my views."
Mattis: Pentagon should leverage artificial intelligence

Cliff Owen / AP

During a West Coast swing that included visits to Google and Amazon this week, Defense Secretary James Mattis acknowledged in an interview with Wired that the Pentagon isn't keeping up with the tech industry when it comes to putting artificial intelligence to use. "It's got to be better integrated by the Department of Defense, because I see many of the greatest advances out here on the West Coast in private industry," he said.

Our thought bubble: It's pretty common for the federal government's tech efforts to lag behind the tech industry's fast pace of innovation. His predecessor in 2015 opened the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, which aims to foster collaboration between smaller tech companies and the Defense Department. Mattis said he wants to see the organization speed up the deployment of AI in the department. Trump's proposed budget would increase funding for it, but cuts the budget of the National Science Foundation, which supports AI research.

Facebook reportedly authorized copycat app for China

Noah Berger / AP

Facebook has signed off on a new photo-sharing app in China through a local company, the New York Times reports — absent any public ties to the tech giant. The Times published screen shots of the app, called Colorful Balloons, that looks similar to Facebook's Moments app.

Why it matters: Tech companies want in on the Chinese market, but that comes with rules — including an infamous censorship regime. Facebook has been trying to penetrate the country, with Zuckerberg learning Mandarin and making entreaties to officials. But its relationship with China remains complicated: China announced that Facebook-owned WhatsApp would be blocked in the country a few weeks ago. Facebook was banned in China in 2009.

Our thought bubble: The big question for companies here is whether they're willing to adhere to local regulations around the world even when they conflict with American norms.

What Facebook says

What Facebook says: "We have long said that we are interested in China, and are spending time understanding and learning more about the country in different ways," said a Facebook spokesperson. "Our focus right now is on helping Chinese businesses and developers expand to new markets outside China by using our ad platform."

James Clapper: Trump receives intel on a "selective basis"

Evan Vucci/AP

Former director of National Intelligence James Clapper told CNN that President Trump will receive intelligence on countries that he doesn't like, but doesn't accept the information when it comes to Russia:

"I think he likes intelligence on a selective basis. He seems to accept the intelligence on Korea, or on Syria, on China, on other areas, on terrorism, but when it comes to Russia, not so much."

Clapper went on to criticize the way Trump spoke about the intelligence community, suggesting that the President should be content with the team he appointed since inauguration.


18 WH officials filed late disclosure forms

AP

Several administration officials filed their financial disclosure statements late, which some see as a byproduct of the current White House "culture," according to McClatchy DC.

  • What happened: Jared Kushner, Reince Priebus, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and 15 other White House staffers filed late financial disclosure statements. Kushner was fined $200 by the Office of Government Ethics.
  • Why it matters: Lawrence Noble, general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center, said this is "a culture." Harrell Kirstein, spokesman for the Trump War Room at American Bridge 21st century (Democratic opposition group), said Trump "acts like the rules...don't apply to him," and his administration is following suit.
  • One more thing: 13 other staffers, including Bannon and Conway, were issued certificates of divestiture to avoid taxes on assets they are required to sell due to conflict of interest. However, there are not yet records of 10 of the 13 selling the assets.
Exclusive: Uber shareholder group wants Benchmark off board

Sam Jayne / Axios

A group of Uber investors has asked that venture capital firm Benchmark step down from the company's board of directors, Axios has learned. It also wants Benchmark to divest enough shares so as to no longer have board appointment rights, claiming to have enough investor interest to handle more than a $6 billion sale. The move comes one day after Benchmark sued former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick for fraud, in an attempt to have him removed from the board.

Benchmark has not yet responded to a request for comment.

  • Details: The shareholder group communicated its request via a petition-style email sent earlier this morning to other Uber investors and its board of directors, which has a meeting scheduled for today. Its basic argument is that Benchmark's action only complicates the company's already-troubled search for a new CEO, and effectively violates Benchmark's fiduciary duty to the company.
  • Who signed the request? Shervin Pishevar (Sherpa Capital, although signed as an individual), Ron Burkle (Yucaipa Cos) and Adam Leber (Maverick).
  • Why it matters: It was shocking enough for a major venture capital firm to sue the CEO of a highly-valuable portfolio company. For other VC firms to then make this sort of counter-move against a peer is similarly unprecedented. It's a brave new world in Silicon Valley.
Below is full text of the email, which was obtained by Axios:

As a group of shareholders of Uber Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") we were surprised and distressed to learn through the media of the lawsuit brought by your firm against the Company, and its founder and former Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick.

Naturally, we share your concerns about the problems that the Company has
confronted in recent months, but we are greatly concerned about the tactics employed by
Benchmark to address them, which strike us as ethically dubious and, critically, value-destructive
rather than value enhancing.
Specifically, we do not feel it was either prudent or necessary from the standpoint
of shareholder value, to hold the company hostage to a public relations disaster by demanding
Mr. Kalanick's resignation, along with other concessions, on a few hours' notice and within
weeks of a personal tragedy, under threat of public scandal. Even less so your escalation of this
fratricidal course – notwithstanding Mr. Kalanick's resignation – through your recent lawsuit,
which we fear will cost the company public goodwill, interfere with fundraising and impede the
critical search for a new, world-class Chief Executive Officer. Benchmark has used false
allegations from lawsuits like Waymo as a matter of fact and this and many actions has crossed
the fiduciary line.
Benchmark's investment of $27M is worth $8.4 billion today and you are suing
the founder, the company and the employees who worked so hard to create such unprecedented
value. We ask you to please consider the lives of these employees and allow them to continue to
grow this company in peace and make it thrive. These actions do the opposite.
Accordingly, we would request that Benchmark help the Company realize its
full potential by allowing the necessary work to be done in the Board Room rather than the
Courtroom. To this end, at this point, in light of your suit against the Company, we believe it
would be best, and hereby request, that Benchmark remove its representative from the
Company's Board and move promptly to divest itself of enough shares in the Company so as to
cease to have Board appointment rights. We have investors ready to acquire these shares as soon
as we receive communication from Benchmark that they are willing to withdraw their lawsuit
and sell a minimum of 75% of their holdings.
We are also asking for a symbolic Board of Directors vote on this matter at
today's Board meeting to show how the Board of Directors stands on this lawsuit brought against
the company, its founder and the 15,000 employees of Uber who have all worked so hard in
concert to create the fastest growing company in history.
Many other shareholders share our views and will be adding their names in the days ahead. Any shareholders who want to join this letter and petition may email one of our signatories of this letter so that we can submit a final list of shareholders who support this request. Emails can be addressed to Shervin Pishevar at UberShareholderAlliance@gmail.com.

Sincerely,
Shervin Pishevar
Personal Investor, Advisor and Former Uber Board Observer (2011-2015) Coordinator, Uber Shareholder Alliance
Ron Burkle
Chairman
Yucaipa Companies
Adam Leber
Partner, Maverick
