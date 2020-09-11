2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Voters and natural gas: It's complicated

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Brunswick Group; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Voters support natural gas production but also believe the industry must operate more cleanly, a new Brunswick Group poll shows.

Driving the news: The survey shows more support for gas than other fossil fuels, but it's much less popular than renewables.

  • 46% say gas can play a key role fighting global warming only if the industry does a lot more to curb emissions.
  • 31% see gas playing a "vital role" fighting climate change while 23% view gas as "part of the climate problem" and oppose new infrastructure.

Why it matters: Gas releases far less CO2 when burned than coal, which it has for years been shoving aside in power markets.

  • But methane emissions from production and transport erode some of that edge.
  • Activists want a much faster transition to zero-carbon sources to enable steep emissions cuts.

The intrigue: The election season has high stakes for the fuel.

  • President Trump has scrapped regulations on methane emissions.
  • Biden's plan calls for emissions rules and some new drilling limits, but does not support a fracking ban.

The big picture: The polling on gas is part of a wider-ranging new Brunswick Group survey on energy and climate.

  • 53% support giving state and local governments more power to thwart oil and gas pipeline projects, but 59% say blocking pipelines will not help fight climate change.
  • 13% of voters call climate one of the two most important topics in deciding their presidential vote, which is far below the pandemic, the economy and health care.
  • Subsidizing clean energy and regulating fossil fuel production and use is more popular than taxing carbon emissions.

Methodology: The August 5–11 survey of 1,000 registered voters has a margin of error of ±3.1%.

6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Obama energy secretary on blackouts, campaign scrutiny

Ernest Moniz. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Axios’ Amy Harder moderated an event Thursday that included Ernest Moniz, energy secretary under former President Barack Obama, where she asked him about some significant developments.

The big picture: The event presented research looking at the challenges of transitioning communities heavily dependent on oil, natural gas and coal to cleaner energy sources to address climate change.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Sep 10, 2020 - Economy & Business

A clean energy venture capital rebound and a warning

Reproduced from IEA's Energy Technology Perspectives 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

Venture capital funding for energy technology startups has recovered from its mid-2010s trough but is seeing a fresh drop-off this year, new International Energy Agency data show.

Where it stands: Electric vehicles, hydrogen and storage technologies have generally been growth areas in recent years.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
18 hours ago - Science

Wildfires in the West are fueling changes in forests

Burned trees on Tuesday in Fresno County, Calif. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Severe wildfires across the American West may already be altering the future of forests there.

The big picture: Fires are catalyzing changes in forests already under pressure from climate change. Scientists are trying to determine how forests are responding and whether they can be rebuilt to withstand future fires and combat climate change.

