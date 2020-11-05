Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Visualizing the checks on Biden's oil plan

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: BloombergNEF; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The chart above helps visualize one reason why the oil industry doesn't have reason to completely freak out over emerging election results. It shows, via the research firm BloombergNEF, the amount of U.S. oil production on federally owned vs. private lands.

Why it matters: One of the most aggressive parts of Biden's agenda is ending new drilling permits on federal lands and waters. But as you can see, a large majority of U.S. output is on private lands.

Threat level: That doesn't mean Biden's vow doesn't create plenty of jeopardy for some companies.

  • There's a lot of federal lands output, and the amount of federal vs. private holdings varies by company.
  • Some have a portfolio weighted toward, say, Colorado or the New Mexico side of the Permian Basin, which are heavily federal.
  • However, per multiple reports like this one, companies have been stockpiling federal lands permits as a hedge against a Biden win.

The big picture: More broadly, oil prices climbed yesterday and so did the stock prices of a bunch of U.S. producers.

  • This Bloomberg story lays out the case that one reason oil prices climbed is the market hive mind thinking a divided government means Biden would be "restrained from enacting its most ambitious objectives."
  • “It means that anything that’s more of a left-leaning agenda, whether it’s through taxes, regulations or climate policies, will have a harder time getting passed, at least legislatively," Tamar Essner, director of energy capital markets at Nasdaq, tells Bloomberg.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldKyle Daly
5 hours ago - Technology

Tech's misinformation fight: Winning the battle, not the war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although tech platforms have made good on promises to check false election claims from political figures — up to and including the president — those efforts haven't turned the tide in the broader war on misinformation.

Between the lines: Dedicated spreaders of misinformation are finding ways around platforms' rules. Sometimes enforcement actions themselves provide fresh fuel for otherwise baseless conspiracy theories that the media, Big Tech and Democrats are colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow