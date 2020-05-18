Video: How solar power could be the king of renewable resources

Yoshinori Sakai, a student born in Hiroshima on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped, carries the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

While ESPN's zeitgeist-driving Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" officially ended on Sunday, there's still plenty of similar content out there to enjoy.

To help with your quarantine binge-watching, Axios is hooking you up with our 50 favorite sports documentaries of all time.