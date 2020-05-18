Video: How solar power could be the king of renewable resources
Solar energy only powers 2.4% of the world’s electricity, but a few key factors are paving a bright future for the renewable resource.
Solar energy only powers 2.4% of the world’s electricity, but a few key factors are paving a bright future for the renewable resource.
While ESPN's zeitgeist-driving Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" officially ended on Sunday, there's still plenty of similar content out there to enjoy.
To help with your quarantine binge-watching, Axios is hooking you up with our 50 favorite sports documentaries of all time.
Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell previewed what Americans can expect in the coming months from policymakers: a whole lot more.
What it means: Powell has been adamant that the Fed has not run out of ammunition, even after adding more than $2.5 trillion to the central bank's balance sheet — more than half its pre-2020 total — in just the past two months.
The American economy is in a dark period right now, but some in Silicon Valley are optimistic it could spawn a generation of startups whose founders are finally getting the nudge they needed to make the leap.
Why it matters: It may sound counterintuitive to launch new businesses in the middle of an economic crash, but it's worked during past downturns, and Silicon Valley's founders and investors remain willing, so far, to keep rolling the dice.