EIA report: U.S. venting and flaring peaked in 2019

The amount of natural gas released or burned at oil-and-gas wells reached a record high in 2019 due to growth in Texas and North Dakota, per Energy Information Administration data.
Why it matters: Venting directly releases the highly potent planet-warming gas methane, while flaring (or burning) produces CO2 emissions and also allows some methane escape.
What we're watching: The incoming Biden administration has vowed to crack down on the practice, while a number of oil-and-gas companies have also pledged to improve performance.