EIA report: U.S. venting and flaring peaked in 2019

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The amount of natural gas released or burned at oil-and-gas wells reached a record high in 2019 due to growth in Texas and North Dakota, per Energy Information Administration data.

Why it matters: Venting directly releases the highly potent planet-warming gas methane, while flaring (or burning) produces CO2 emissions and also allows some methane escape.

What we're watching: The incoming Biden administration has vowed to crack down on the practice, while a number of oil-and-gas companies have also pledged to improve performance.

Go deeper

Amy HarderOrion Rummler
23 hours ago - Energy & Environment

New York's $226 billion public pension plan may divest from oil and gas companies

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New York's $226 billion pension fund has set a 2040 goal to neutralize its carbon emissions and may divest from oil and gas companies in order to achieve it, the state's comptroller announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The proposal, from America's third-largest public pension fund, is one of the more significant moves in the divestment battle that's been building over the last several years.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 9, 2020 - Energy & Environment

The rocky path into a lower carbon world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Two huge oil companies charting different paths through the industry's uneven movement toward lower-carbon sources are both coming under fresh — but different — forms of pressure and scrutiny.

Driving the news: The Financial Times scooped yesterday that several clean energy executives have left Shell "amid a split over how far and fast the oil giant should shift towards greener fuels."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps Susan Rice to steer domestic policy

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President-elect Biden will name former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to head the Domestic Policy Council, two people familiar with his plans tell Axios — a significant change from her previous roles that would put her in charge of major portions of his “Build Back Better” plan.

Between the lines: Rice was previously considered for Cabinet positions including Secretary of State, but she would have faced steep confirmation odds given her history of clashes with some GOP senators and as a flashpoint over Benghazi. The DPC role does not require Senate confirmation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

