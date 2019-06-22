Venture capital is flowing steadily into hemp and cannabis companies, with investor enthusiasm growing as the number of legal markets for marijuana and CBD expands.
Details: Dollar volumes are already at a peak this year, and the number of deals may also set a record before 2019 comes to a close.
"It seems that startup opportunities in the cannabis industry are growing at the same pace as the number of unique ways to consume pot, from manufacturing cannabis-infused chocolates to developing a drug discovery platform to distributing marijuana vaporizers," according to PitchBook Data.