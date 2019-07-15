New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

VC firm formed to back "sexual wellness" startups

Intimate Capital is launching to invest in sexual wellness companies, firm founder Roi Carthy tells Axios. Its initial raise is designed to secured $20 million.

Why it matters: Carthy, a serial CMO who also once led a VC firm focused on Israel and Brazil, says that sexual wellness startups struggle to get funding unless they're focused on fertility or erectile dysfunction.

And, even if they can snag a seed or Series A round, follow-on money is particularly difficult to come by.

  • Intimate is structuring itself like an investment company, rather than an LP/GP fund, much like what we've seen with Privateer and others in the cannabis space.
  • Carthy says he has a partner, but isn't disclosing their identity until Intimate's official launch. He also says the plan is to invest globally, even though he's based in Israel.
