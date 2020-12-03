Get the latest market trends in your inbox

USPS delays announcement on possible electric vehicle fleet deal

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. Postal Service is likely to be upgrading its fleet of trucks with electric vehicles soon, but the decision has been pushed back to next year.

Driving the news: USPS told automotive website Trucks.com on Tuesday that it expects to announce which companies it will select for a potentially $6 billion deal to build as many as 180,000 delivery vans in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

  • USPS has now delayed the decision multiple times.

What we're hearing: Electric truck maker Workhorse, one of the three companies still competing for the bid, was tightlipped about the future of the deal, but did reveal that it is still in the running and awaiting word from USPS.

  • "We're under an NDA with the post office. The post office has announced at different times when the award will be made but it's really all in the post office's hands," CFO Steve Schrader told me in an exclusive video interview for the Voices of Wall Street podcast.
  • Workhorse also has agreements in place to deliver vehicles to UPS and DHL, Schrader said, and is aiming to produce 1,800 vehicles next year.

On the low: Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne, who is bullish on the stock and gives it an Outperform rating, says Workhorse is still well-positioned to capture up to 60%-70% of the post office’s fleet once a decision is finally made.

What's next: Workhorse is the only U.S. EV company remaining in contention for the contract, Trucks.com reported.

  • Turkish electric vehicle maker Karsan, which teamed with long-time USPS supplier Morgan Olson of Michigan, and Oshkosh Corp., from Wisconsin, which has teamed up with Ford for an internal combustion offering, are the two remaining companies in competition.

By the numbers: Workhorse's stock fell 19% on Wednesday after the USPS news, its sixth straight session in the red. However, the stock is still up 600% year to date, down from an 850% gain as of Nov. 23.

Axios
19 hours ago - Podcasts

GM’s head of electric vehicles on the company’s 2025 ambitions

General Motors this week slammed the brakes on a deal with electric truck company Nikola, but it doesn’t matter much for GM’s longer-term electric ambitions.

Axios Re:Cap examines the company’s investments in charging infrastructure, battery technology and new models with Ken Morris, GM’s vice president for autonomous and electric vehicles.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Updated 48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Our make-believe economy is here to stay

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Reserve and global central banks are remaking the world's economy in an effort to save it, but have created something of a monster.

Why it matters: The Fed-driven economy relies on the creation of trillions of dollars — literally out of thin air — that are used to purchase bonds and push money into a pandemic-ravaged economy that has long been dependent on free cash and is only growing more addicted.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why Trump may still fire Barr

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Barr may be fired or resign, as President Trump seethes about Barr's statement this week that no widespread voter fraud has been found.

Behind the scenes: A source familiar with the president's thinking tells Axios that Trump remains frustrated with what he sees as the lack of a vigorous investigation into his election conspiracy theories.

