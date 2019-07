USDA has temporarily suspended data collection on the Obama-era Honey Bee Colonies report, the only federally overseen national survey that tracks honeybee losses, CNN reports.

Why it matters: "Some scientists estimate that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of animal pollinators like bees," the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service reports. Last winter's honeybee colony loss was the highest in 13 years, according to WashPost.