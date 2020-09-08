U.S. spends the most stimulus but smallest share on green energy

The U.S. has spent the biggest share of its GDP on discretionary stimulus spending compared to other major economies, but it’s spent the smallest share on clean energy, per a new analysis from consultancy Rhodium Group.

Why it matters: To what degree the world invests in clean-energy technologies as it recovers from the pandemic-induced recession could go a long way toward reaching climate goals.

Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: