The U.S. shale slowdown takes hold

The Energy Information Administration sees U.S. oil production from shale formations falling from roughly 8.71 million barrels per day this month to less than 8.53 million in May.

Why it matters: The latest estimates published Monday show how the price and demand collapse is taking hold as producers scale back operations in the saturated and coronavirus-stricken market.

  • The biggest decline is slated to occur in the Permian Basin region of west Texas and New Mexico, which has been the heart of the U.S. boom.
  • The same report also revised the April production levels downward substantially compared to the prior version of the monthly tally.

Sobering news for the U.S. oil industry

A new report from the Dallas Fed offers a sobering look at how much the oil price collapse and falling demand are going to batter the U.S. industry.

Driving the news: Their survey of oil companies showed that many need oil prices far higher than today's low prices to profitably drill new wells.

Energy Department slashes U.S. oil production forecast amid coronavirus

The Energy Department released revised projections Tuesday that see U.S. crude oil production dropping substantially this year and remaining at lower levels through 2021.

Why it matters: The steep downward revisions are fresh signs of how low prices and collapsing oil demand from the coronavirus pandemic are upending the oil sector.

Trump tiptoes toward oil engagement

The potential for new U.S. responses to the oil price collapse has seemingly grown — enough to send prices back upward, even though it's all inchoate and fluid right now.

Driving the news: President Trump says he's eyeing some kind of intervention in the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, telling reporters yesterday that he would get involved "at the appropriate time."

