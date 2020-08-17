52 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. oil-and-gas drilling continues to decline

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Baker Hughes; Chart: Axios Visuals

The combined number of active U.S. oil and natural gas drilling rigs slid again last week, per data compiled by the oilfield services firm Baker Hughes.

Why it matters: It signals the pullback in new development that will keep U.S. output below pre-pandemic levels for a long time.

  • Existing shale wells decline quickly, so the big slowdown in creating new ones is a proxy for future output, albeit a loose one.

Where it stands: The number of active oil rigs declined by four to reach 172, compared to 770 a year ago, while one gas rig was added.

Go deeper: Downturn has yet to reach bottom for drilling rig operators (Houston Chronicle)

Go deeper

Ben Geman
19 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska Arctic refuge

Polar bears in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo: Sylvain Cordier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Interior Department on Monday finalized plans to open Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a pivotal — but hardly the final — step in a decades-long battle over the ecologically sensitive region thought to hold huge oil deposits.

The big question: It remains unclear whether Joe Biden, if he wins in November, would look to find a way — either via administrative decisions or legislation — to reimpose restrictions that thwart the planned leasing and development.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Dealmakers aren't pretending 2020 won't be a consequential election

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Dealmakers always pay attention to presidential elections, but in 2020 they're no longer claiming that the outcome won't significantly affect transactions.

Between the lines: This isn't to say that one candidate is better or worse for dealmakers, or for particular industries. It's to say that the winner won't be a passive bystander, particularly as the wall between regulated and non-regulated industries has decayed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 21,709,841 — Total deaths: 775,937— Total recoveries: 13,690,055Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,404,500 — Total deaths: 170,055 — Total recoveries: 1,833,067 — Total tests: 67,203,219Map.
  3. Business: The Fed is back in focus amid Congress' stimulus impasse.
  4. Health: Dental care is rebounding, for now.
  5. Sports: Where college football stands around the country.
  6. Podcast: The virtual convention experiment
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow