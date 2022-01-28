U.S. floats ideas on methane and clean power

The U.S. has begun preliminary discussions with other nations about setting new clean-energy targets and plans to cut methane emissions.

Driving the news: The administration on Thursday hosted a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.

Officials told reporters that the U.S. put concepts on the table, including...

Countries putting forward specific national action plans on methane this year — even MEF countries that are not part of the existing Global Methane Pledge, which broadly aims for a 30% cut by 2030.

A collective goal for the share of new installed power capacity this decade that would come from zero-carbon sources.

A similarly collective goal on the deployment of zero-emissions vehicles.

Yes, but: While the meeting was high-level — Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened it and special climate envoy John Kerry led it — officials described Thursday's session as a way to get conversations started.