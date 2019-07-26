U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.1% in the 2nd quarter

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: It's a significant slowdown from the first quarter's 3.1% growth rate, but still better than the 1.9% economists had expected. Once again, strong consumer spending offset the sharp decline in business investment and trade's drag on growth.