U.S. economic growth is returning to around the 2% level that economists see as trend or the economy's neutral level, data shows.
By the numbers: Second quarter GDP was unrevised at 2% and estimates for the third and fourth quarters look to be around that level.
- The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimate for the third quarter is 1.9% growth, up from its last estimate of 1.8%, and the New York Fed’s Nowcast model is tracking Q3 at around 2.2%.
Fun fact: If the U.S. Latino population were an independent nation, it would be the 8th largest economy on earth, the third fastest growing economy in the world, and the fastest growing developed market economy, according to the 2019 U.S. Latino GDP Report.
- "U.S. Latinos account for nearly 30% of America's growth in real income," the study's authors found.
