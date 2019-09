One spillover from the aerial attacks against Saudi facilities: It could help propel U.S. crude exports to fresh highs and maybe even lift them to the 4 million barrels per day mark, S&P Global Platts reports.

Why it matters: U.S. crude exports have gone well over 3 mbd at times over the last year, but hitting 4 mbd — while just a number — would reinforce how the U.S. has become a major player in export markets.