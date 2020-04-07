1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

How the U.S. could join a global oil deal

Ben Geman

An oil pumpjack in Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

President Trump may have said out loud what's on the minds of people wondering about the prospects for a new international deal to pare back oil production: whether the U.S. could essentially join without a firm commitment.

Driving the news: On Monday evening, Trump said OPEC has not explicitly asked him to press U.S. oil companies to cut production, but added that U.S. output is slated to fall due to market forces as demand collapses.

  • "I think the cuts are automatic, if you're a believer in markets," Trump said at a White House briefing, adding companies are "already cutting" and "it's the market, it's supply and demand."

Why it matters: The comments suggest how the U.S. could offer de-facto participation in a deal, even though top-down mandates are not part of the U.S. market system.

  • The question could come to a head very soon, with the OPEC+ and G20 energy minister meetings scheduled for later this week.
  • Saudi Arabia and Russia may not commit to major cuts without action by the U.S., the world's largest producer.

What they're saying: "The G20 forum could provide space for a looser arrangement where explicit U.S. cuts are not necessarily required and market-led decreases in U.S. production can potentially be repackaged as a U.S. contribution," the Eurasia Group said in a note Monday.

  • A number of other analysts are thinking the same thing. “I think there is already an understanding between Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S.,” Citigroup analyst Ed Morse tells Bloomberg.
  • “The U.S. is a party to the agreement, in effect, because the price of oil is already reducing drilling activity to an extent that production will likely be down 1 million barrels a day by the end of the third quarter.”

Go deeper: Imagining a new energy normal after coronavirus

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Trump hints at U.S. posture in global oil talks

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Monday that OPEC has not explicitly asked him to press U.S. oil companies to cut production, but he added that U.S. output is slated to fall due to market forces as demand collapses.

Why it matters: The comments suggest how the U.S. could offer de facto participation in a wider international production-cutting deal, even though top-down mandates are not part of the U.S. market system.

Go deeperArrow15 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

The chaotic thaw in oil price wars

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Friday morning brought the news that the OPEC+ group will meet remotely Monday to discuss potentially steep production curbs, sending prices upwards on the prospect of easing the global glut as coronavirus crushes demand.

Why it matters: The meeting, reported by multiple outlets, is the second concrete sign in two days of new coordinated efforts since the OPEC+ supply management alliance — led by megaproducers Saudi Arabia and Russia — collapsed a month ago.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

OPEC+ meeting reportedly delayed amid fresh Saudi-Russia split

OPEC. Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images

A pivotal Monday meeting among oil-producing countries to discuss supply curbs is reportedly being delayed amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the leading players in the OPEC+ group.

Why it matters: Travel and economic freezes from COVID-19 are causing an unprecedented drop in oil demand that has caused prices to crater.

Go deeperArrowApr 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment