U.S. asylum officers call on court to end Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

U.S. asylum officers on Wednesday implored a U.S. appeals court to block the Trump administration from requiring migrants to stay in Mexico while awaiting immigration hearings in the U.S., the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their cases have been finalized, can put migrants fleeing dangerous situations at risk. Officers called the program "fundamentally contrary to the moral fabric of our Nation and our international and domestic legal obligations,” per the Post.