Unusual Gulf drilling lease sale nets $192 million

Ben Geman, author of Generate

An oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Oil-and-gas companies including giants like Exxon and Shell offered $192 million in winning bids for Gulf of Mexico drilling leases in auction results the Interior Department unveiled yesterday.

Driving the news: The sale took place under unusual circumstances. The administration didn't want to hold it at all and had previously paused new sales.

  • A court challenge over the pause prevailed, although the case is ongoing.
  • The Associated Press notes the sale under President Biden "laid bare the hurdles he faces to reach climate goals dependent on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions."

The intrigue: Exxon snapped up shallow water leases, drawing speculation it intends to use them as part of the company's proposal for a regional carbon capture and storage hub.

  • "I anticipate they'll use the area for direct capture of carbon and put it in the reservoirs of the blocks they acquire," Wood Mackenzie analyst Justin Rostant tells S&P Global Platts.

What's next: Interior, in announcing the auction results, said it would use updated emissions models in the future to "take substitution impacts and foreign oil consumption into account, resulting in the most robust projections ever of the climate impacts of offshore lease sales."

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
15 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

