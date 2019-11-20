UAW president resigns amid corruption probe

United Auto Workers President Gary Jones has resigned, effective immediately, amid corruption charges, per his attorney, the AP reports.

Why it matters: UAW's executive board had already started taking steps to remove Jones under its bylaws, accusing him of “false, misleading and inaccurate expense records,” and indicating those charges could lead to his expulsion from the union. Jones has been implicated in an ongoing federal investigation into corruption at UAW, according to a CNBC report. He has not been charged by federal prosecutors, however federal agents raided his home in August.