Striking GM workers say labor talks have "taken a turn for the worse"

The United Auto Workers said in a letter Sunday that negotiations for a new 4-year labor contract between General Motors and its striking workers have "taken a turn for the worse" after the union rejected GM's latest proposal, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: UAW's GM members have been participating in the nation's first auto strike in 12 years. 21 days in, the United States' largest automaker and its 48,000 picketing workers are both beginning to experience financial strain.