Striking GM workers say labor talks have "taken a turn for the worse"

The United Auto Workers said in a letter Sunday that negotiations for a new 4-year labor contract between General Motors and its striking workers have "taken a turn for the worse" after the union rejected GM's latest proposal, according to Reuters.
Why it matters: UAW's GM members have been participating in the nation's first auto strike in 12 years. 21 days in, the United States' largest automaker and its 48,000 picketing workers are both beginning to experience financial strain.
Context: The UAW's GM members went on strike on Sept. 16, demanding a new labor contract that would include fairer wages, affordable health care, profits, job security and a path for permanent positions for temporary employees.
What they're saying: Terry Dittes, the UAW vice president in charge of the GM department, said in the letter that GM repeated a contract offer that the union had previously rejected.
- "We, in this union, could not be more disappointed with General Motors who refuse to recognize the experience and talent of our membership," the letter reads.
