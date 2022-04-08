War won't derail EU clean energy push, analysts say

A new report concludes — tentatively — that Europe's push to boost its energy security won't thwart the continent's climate push.

The big picture: The advisory firm DNV says more security "does not come at the cost of decarbonization and there is likely to be a small acceleration in Europe’s energy transition."

DNV's analysis sees European CO2 emissions as 2.3% lower in 2030 than they would have been absent the war.

Why it matters: Russia's war is spurring an unprecedented push to rapidly end Europe's heavy reliance on Russian oil, gas and coal. But a fast breakup creates wildcards.

Zoom in: The report sees tailwinds and headwinds for clean energy.

Tailwinds include some postponements of nuclear plant closures, more energy efficiency, and more efforts on heat pumps and renewables.

Headwinds include some gas-to-coal switching and higher battery commodity costs that inflate electric vehicle prices.

Zoom out: "At a global level, the net effect of the war on the energy transition is minor," DNV concludes.

The intrigue: A separate analysis on energy spending from the consultancy Rystad Energy concludes:

"A concern in energy markets is that the ongoing war in Ukraine will derail the energy transition, but the latest data suggests that spending in green energies [in 2022] will grow faster than in the fossil fuel sector."

Quick take: It's hard to say whether this is a glass half empty or full. Slower transition is bad for the planet, so there's that.