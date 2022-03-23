The energy fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

President Biden will use meetings with European leaders this week to push new steps to curb the continent's huge reliance on Russian oil and natural gas.

Driving the news: "He will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas at long last," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at the White House yesterday.

Biden flies to Brussels today for meetings this week with NATO and G7 leaders.

The big picture: Here's more on the energy fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.