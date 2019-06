What's next: Multiple reports, like this BBC story, signal the legislation has political buy-in.

"There is broad political support from the main opposition Labour and Scottish National parties as well as the Liberal Democrats," Bloomberg notes.

But, but, but: "This is just the starting gun. Now the real challenge begins: actual policy, regulation and technology solutions to decarbonise our economy," notes Albert Cheung, a top analyst with the consultancy BloombergNEF, on Twitter.

Quick take: The plan underscores the transatlantic split on climate change amid President Trump's moves to unwind emissions rules and policies. However, a number of Democratic White House hopefuls have called for similar targets.

