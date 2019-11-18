UC Berkeley-focused VC firm raises new fund

The House Fund has raised $44 million for its second fund to back early-stage startups founded by UC Berkeley students, alumni, and faculty (though it's independent from the school).

The big picture: UC Berkeley students and alumni have founded a myriad of tech companies but, unlike rival Stanford, the university has long struggled to tie together a community and resources to support those entrepreneurs. After deploying its first $6 million fund, founder and general partner Jeremy Fiance says he plans to double down on artificial intelligence this time around.