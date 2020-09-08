28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Uber vows big expansion of electric rides

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Uber is immediately expanding its "Green" program to new cities and setting a longer-term target of having fully electric cars account for 100% of rides on its platform in the U.S., Canadian and European cities by 2030.

Why it matters: Those plans — and other new climate pledges Uber unveiled Tuesday — come as ride-hailing firms face growing scrutiny over their carbon emissions amid evidence they're cannibalizing public transit and increasing congestion.

It follows Lyft's vow in June to have 100% of the rides in its platform come from zero-emissions vehicles by 2030.

How it works: Uber this morning announced moves, including...

  • Launching Uber Green program — which provides rides in EVs and hybrids — today in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and a bunch other cities, with plans to have the program in over 30 cities by year's end. It includes new incentives for drivers to use EVs.
  • An $800 million commitment aimed at helping "hundreds of thousands" of Uber drivers worldwide overcome cost barriers to transitioning to EVs over the next 5 years. They're offering incentives of up to $1.50 per ride, and rolling out new partnerships with automakers to defray costs.
  • New and wider steps to integrate their ride-hailing with micromobility and public transit, including a new feature that "integrates UberX and public transportation travel routes into one complete route."

The big picture: Uber's longer-term goal is that by 2040, 100% of worldwide trips on their platform are in EVs, public transit or micromobility.

  • "It’s our responsibility as the largest mobility platform in the world to more aggressively tackle the challenge of climate change," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote as part of a new report on the company's climate efforts.

Yes, but: Uber acknowledges that achieving their electrification goals rests on factors that they don't control.

  • “We can’t do this alone,” Khosrowshahi told reporters on a call this morning, citing the need for “unprecedented” collaboration.

It also require steps by policymakers and other industry participants to spur EV and charging infrastructure deployment.

  • Their sustainability pledges include new partnerships with automakers like GM and Renault to help make EVs more affordable to drivers.
  • Another part of their plans is working with the nonprofit World Resources Institute and other groups on a "global road map" to enable more EV adoption.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
7 mins ago - Technology

Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 27,372,211 — Total deaths: 893,382— Total recoveries: 18,373,287Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,306,412 — Total deaths: 189,283 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Biden campaign taps new ad agency to educate voters on casting ballots during coronavirus.
  4. Health: Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: Colleges and universities have found at least 51,000 cases already.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
  7. Business: The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season — Survey shows employees don't trust CEOs on return-to-work plans.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

People vote in Atlanta during the 2018 midterms. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow